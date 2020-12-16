Biggest Advancement in Cold Pressed Juice Market to Access Global Industry Players Like PepsiCo Inc., Suja Life, LLC, RAW Pressery

The Global Cold Pressed Juice Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Cold Pressed Juice market. Cold-pressed juice is the juice that is prepared by using hydraulic press from fruits and veggies. Cold-pressed juice process does not involve spinning and blades but is produced by using high-pressure processing that extends the shelf life of juice and lasts for more than regular juice. Cold-pressed juice can also be refrigerated for up to five days. These juice are expensive since they are produced from 100% fruit and vegetable without any chemicals. Cold-pressed juice preserves and protects the nutrients of the vegetables and fruits such as vitamins, enzymes, minerals, and other nutrients present in the juice.

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Cold Pressed Juice market PepsiCo Inc., Suja Life, LLC, RAW Pressery, Juice Press, Preshafood, Evolution Fresh, Inc., Juice Generation, Liquiteria, Hain Celestial, and Juice Warrior

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cold Pressed Juice Market, By Nature:



Organic





Conventional



Global Cold Pressed Juice Market, By Ingredient Type:



Fruits





Apples







Citrus fruits







Mixed fruits







Berries







Tropical fruits







Others





Vegetables





Spinach







Carrot & Cucumber







Mixed vegetables







Beetroot





Mixed Fruits & Vegetables

Increasing focus of manufacture for introducing the new and novel product in cold-pressed juice is projected to fuel the market growth of the cold-pressed juice. For instance, in February 2019, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced the launch of a new line of cold-pressed juices with new functional and holistic properties that represent the next generation of Natalie’s juices. According to the company, the juices are specifically prepared with functional botanicals, traditional spices, and superfood ingredients.Increasing focus of manufacturers to introduce customized cold-pressed juice that is non-GMO, gluten-free, and low-calorie ingredients are gaining traction in the market. Customized juice is fresh with enhancing the quality and new flavor juice because of which they are highly preferred among consumers over conventional juice. Therefore, the rising popularity of customized cold-pressed juice is expected to foster market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Cold Pressed Juice market in 2027?

of Cold Pressed Juice market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Cold Pressed Juice market?

the global Cold Pressed Juice market? Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

in this market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?

of the market? What are s ales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?

of market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industries?

