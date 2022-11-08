BIG vs NAVI at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022

The Legends Stage of the continuing CS:GO Majors, IEM Rio 2022, is nearing its conclusion after three days of participating matchups. Sixteen groups entered this stage in an try to safe the ultimate eight spots within the Champions Stage. With 5 groups already incomes qualification, six groups stay in rivalry for the ultimate 3 spots.

On Day 4 of the IEM Rio Main Legends Stage, two promising European CS:GO rosters will have interaction in a best-of-three sequence. Ukrainian group, Natus Vincere (NAVI), will go up in opposition to the German contenders, BIG, they struggle to stay within the Main and advance to its last stage.

BIG vs Natus Vincere – Who will win this Development match and qualify for CS:GO’s IEM Rio Main 2022 Champions Stage?

Predictions

Each Natus Vincere and BIG have exhibited their strengths up to now within the IEM Rio Main 2022. BIG climbed their strategy to the Legends Stage after a near-flawless run within the Challengers Stage. NAVI, then again, kicked off their match marketing campaign instantly within the Legends Stage.

The German group has a robust core, with their head coach, gob b, and gamers like tabseN and syrsoN forming the spine of the group. BIG additionally has younger expertise within the type of s1n and Krimbo, who’re important for the group’s success. Thus far within the match, they’ve proven their strengths on 11 maps, successful 6 out of them.

Compared, NAVI has had much less expertise within the match, taking part in 6 maps lower than their German opponents, successful solely 3. Nevertheless, NAVI consists of a roster with very robust fundamentals. Additionally they have a deep expertise pool with explosive firepower, that includes one of many world’s biggest AWPers, s1mple, and extremely efficient riflers like Perfecto and b1t.

Primarily based on the type of each groups within the IEM Rio Main, BIG does have an higher hand. Nevertheless, NAVI’s present roster consists of their Main-winning core from PGL Stockholm 2021, which has the potential to seek out their manner out of probably the most difficult conditions.

Followers of CS:GO can count on NAVI to win this best-of-three matchup and advance to the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Main 2022.

Head-to-head

The present core rosters of BIG and NAVI have confronted off in official CS:GO tournaments on seven totally different events up to now. Out of their seven encounters, NAVI has 5 victories, leaving BIG with simply two. NAVI has additionally received 9 out of the 13 maps they’ve performed up to now.

Latest outcomes

BIG loved a 3-1 run within the Challengers Stage of the IEM Rio Main earlier than progressing to its second stage. They defeated groups like FURIA, Grayhound, and 9z to qualify for the Legends Stage, whereas shedding solely to Dangerous Information Eagles. Thus far within the Legends Stage, BIG has received in opposition to Sprout and MOUZ, whereas shedding to FURIA and Fnatic.

In contrast to BIG, NAVI entered the match instantly within the Legends Stage. They received their opening matchup in opposition to Vitality after a fierce extra time fight. Nevertheless, NAVI was defeated by Cloud9 and Liquid within the following matches, sending them to an elimination tie. After a win in opposition to Dangerous Information Eagles in Spherical 4, NAVI is now able to face BIG of their last try to qualify for the Champions Stage.

Potential lineups

BIG

Johannes “ tabseN ” Wodarz (IGL)

” Wodarz (IGL) Florian “ syrsoN ” Rische

” Rische Karim “ Krimbo ” Moussa

” Moussa Nils “ k1to ” Gruhne

” Gruhne Elias “ s1n ” Stein

” Stein Fatih “gob b” Dayik (Coach)

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr “ s1mple ” Kostyliev

” Kostyliev Denis “ electroNic ” Sharipov (IGL)

” Sharipov (IGL) Ilya “ Perfecto ” Zalutskiy

” Zalutskiy Valerii “ b1t ” Vakhovskyi

” Vakhovskyi Viktor “ sdy ” Orudzhev

” Orudzhev Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Coach)

When and the place to observe

CS:GO fans can tune into ESL CS:GO’s official Twitch channel to observe the Legends Stage of the continuing IEM Rio Main 2022 stay. BIG will tackle NAVI in a best-of-three sequence on November 8, 2022 at 10.30 am PDT / 6.30 pm CET / 11 pm IST.

