big promotion on the connected loudspeaker with a 30% discount

If you’ve caught your eye on the last connected speaker from Google, here’s a good plan if you’re looking to get it. This offers a 30% instant discount for a set of 2 if you want to use several rooms at home.

Google Nest Audio: Google’s connected speaker benchmark

The Google Nest Audio is the latest from the American company and has had a nice makeover since its renewal and is made from 70% recycled material. It is always covered with a braided gray fabric, which gives it a high-quality look. It has a 75 mm woofer and a 19 mm tweeter. It gives you a more powerful, richer and clearer sound.

As with the previous models, it can be used classically via Bluetooth, but the Google Assistant allows you to expand its functions, e.g. Spotify, Deezer …).

It also has touch panels to adjust the volume as well as a button to mute the 3 microphones if you don’t want to be overheard.

Was it $ 99.99 it recently dropped to $ 79.99 or $ 20 off, but adding a second to your cart will return each for $ 54.99 or $ 109.98 for 2

