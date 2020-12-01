Big price drop for the very good Jabra Elite 65T wireless headphones

If you are looking for high quality wireless headphones, STOP! Here’s a good plan for the Jabra Elite 65T, as it benefits from a nice $ 50 discount off its starting price.

Jabra Elite 65T: Sound quality and battery life at Rendez-Vous

The Jabra Elite 65T are true wireless headphones of the True Wireless type like the AirPods from Apple, which means they have their own battery. In addition, we are not left out in terms of autonomy, as they offer no less than 15 hours thanks to the charging box. Otherwise, expect about 5 hours of continuous charging on a single charge.

Another strong point is that they only weigh 7 grams. You will forget about them in minutes.

The connection is made quickly and without incident via Bluetooth. In addition, it works fine up to a distance of 10 meters.

Jabra has focused on the quality of your interlocutors’ hearing by equipping them with 4 microphones. Even your intelligent voice assistant will understand you in any situation. To activate it, you just have to press a button.

After changing from 150 to 130 euros, it is now only 79.99 euros! And if you want an action camera, the GoPro Hero8 Black is also available with accessories.

Why are you being seduced?

Good battery life. Very light and comfortable. Unbeatable price-performance ratio

