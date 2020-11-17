Big flash sale on the MEGA Pack Hybrid Microsoft Surface Pro 7 laptop with keyboard, mouse and pen

If you’re looking for a hybrid PC that can meet your daily needs, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is ideal, especially since the package currently available in stores includes accessories.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: the ultimate hybrid PC

Microsoft has a very nice selection of hybrid PCs and tablets running Windows 10, and the Surface Pro 7 is a great example.

It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels on which you can easily use the surface pen included in this package. So you have the impression that you are drawing on paper. It is also possible to pair your keyboard, which is also included, for easier work.

In terms of configuration, she has the following on her stomach:

Processor: Intel Core i5 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB Platinum SSD

This tablet really has it all and this package is all the more interesting given that it has a 42% temporary reduction, which allows it to be viewed for 999 euros instead of 1719 euros. Otherwise we also have a 10 inch tablet with Android.

Why order this package?

Tablet + keyboard + mouse + pen A tablet that turns into a real PC package price

