big drop in the price of laptops

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ADA05 15.6 “AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop PC is designed for multitasking, gaming and Internet browsing. It offers the impressive power and performance of AMD technology to meet your needs.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ADA05 AMD Ryzen 5: one laptop for everything!

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ADA05 laptop PC is built around a 2nd generation AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The latter is animated by 4 Radeon Vega graphics cores. Its base frequency is 2.1 GHz, but it can reach 3.7 GHz in boost mode.

With such a CPU you have the necessary performance, whether for efficient work or entertainment. You have a very responsive computer that, thanks to its Full HD 15.6-inch screen, also provides you with high-quality images. You can watch your favorite movies and series in 4k with ease.

For your games, you can rely on the AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card with which the IdeaPad 3 15ADA05 was equipped. With its maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, it delivers extremely detailed images. The 8 GB RAM (DDR4) of this laptop PC also contributes to the fluidity of your games. Its SSD speeds up loading. The latter has a storage capacity of 512 GB.

As for the ports, you know that this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ADA05 15.6 “AMD Ryzen 5 laptop PC has two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port and one HDMI port. Its dimensions are 362, 2 x 253.4 x 19.9 mm with a weight of 1.85 kg. It can be easily transported, whether from the living room to the bedroom or from the apartment to the office: Depending on use, the battery lasts up to 8 hours or even longer.

If the normal price of this laptop is 599.99 euros, right now you can get it for just 499.99 euros! So don’t miss the opportunity to offer it to yourself at a reduced price.

3 GOOD REASONS TO LOVE THIS LAPTOP PC?

Its performance makes it very versatile. Its proportional dimensions. Excellent battery life

