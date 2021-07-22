big drop in prices for a large selection of video games

Whatever your console is (Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox, etc.), you are sure to find your fortune among the many Ubisoft games that have just been advertised on the La Fnac site. Action, music game, simulation or even platform, the choice is yours.

UBISOFT games: discounts of up to -50%

Do you have an xbox one? In this case, take advantage of the -36% discount for the game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Normally it costs 69.99 euros, it is already available today for the modest sum of 44.99 euros! The game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is displayed at 19.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros, which corresponds to a reduction of -50%.

Is your console a PS4? Be assured ! You can choose between games like The Crew 2, Far Cry 5 New Dawn or Immortals Fenyx Rising Edition Gold. The first is offered for 19.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros (-50%). The second now costs you 14.99 euros compared to 19.99 euros in normal times (-25%). The latter is available for only 49.99 euros instead of the usual 59.99 euros.

In addition to games for PS4 and Xbox, the prices of some Ubisoft games for Nintendo Switch have also been corrected downwards. This is the case, for example, with the Just Dance 2021 game, whose price is currently no longer EUR 59.99 but EUR 39.99 (-33%). You can also benefit from -33% in the game Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition. The price rose from 29.99 euros to 19.99 euros.

These are just some examples. Other games like Watch Dogs Legion, Mario and Raving Rabbids Kingdom Battle or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint have also fallen in price. Enjoy it!

By the way, note that The Legend of Zelda Protection Kit for Nintendo Switch is also available at a discounted price.

