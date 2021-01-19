Big drop in prices before the sale of the Huawei P40

Sales begin tomorrow in 2021, but some brands and stores have spoken out to start before that! For example, the very good Huawei P40, which just fell below the mark of 415 euros when it was more than 799 euros, a godsend to change the smartphone.

Huawei P40: an excellent smartphone for photography

Huawei went for a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a Full HD + resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels for its screen and, as usual, we can only see the championship of the Chinese brand. The fingerprint reader is of course under the screen.

Under the hood we find the following:

Processor: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB expandable via microSD card

You shouldn’t have a problem running any game or application and as a bonus, this phone is compatible with 5G networks.

For the photo part we have a module consisting of 3 sensors:

50 megapixel wide angle 8 megapixels with 3x optical zoom and optical stabilization 16 megapixel ultra wide angle

No wonder that Huawei has transformed the small dishes into the big ones with this P40 and that you can largely treat yourself to photos.

While it was around 800 euros at the time of its introduction, it is currently 414 euros, with a voucher worth 41.40 euros for your next order as a bonus. Otherwise, we also have the latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T for pre-order.

3 good reasons to be seduced

Nice screen photo quality at Rendezvous Power and 5G compatibility with the Huawei chip

