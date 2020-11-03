Big drop in price, less than 200 euros on the super smartphone Xiaomi Pocophone F2 Pro 5G

Xiaomi recently overtook Apple in the smartphone market and the brand wants to be always present in Europe and France. The Pocophone mobile division is much more aggressive as they develop smartphones with phenomenal value for money like the currently commercially available F2 Pro!

Xiaomi Pocophone F2 Pro: a powerful 5G phone

The Xiaomi Pocophone F2 Pro has a high-quality Super Amoled screen with a diagonal of 6.67 inches and a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it is compatible with HDR10 + technology, so you can fully enjoy your movies and series!

In terms of device performance, Xiaomi did not go two ways:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (SM8250), 8 cores, maximum frequency 2.84 GHz Graphics chip: Adreno 650 RAM: 6 GB (LPDDR4X) Storage space: 128 GB

You don’t have to worry about running all of the greedy games and apps.

And for the photo part, the Pocophone F2 Pro has a quadruple module on the back and a 20 megapixel sensor on the front.

64 megapixels, f / 1.9, wide angle 5 megapixels, f / 2.2, telephoto and macro 13 megapixels, f / 2.4, ultra wide angle 2 megapixels, f / 2.4, depth

For the sake of autonomy, the device includes a 4700 mAh battery compatible with 30 W fast charging. In addition, it only takes 63 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

It was launched at a price of 599 euros and has just benefited from a sharp drop in prices on Amazon as it only costs 399 euros! And if you don’t have to spend more than 150 euros on your phone, here’s another deal for the Redmi Note 9.

3 good reasons to be seduced

Performance Battery life with powerful 5G compatible fast charging

