Big drop in price for the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor

You probably know that most PC games today are very resource intensive. In order to be able to play and enjoy, you therefore need a high-performance PC. Fortunately, there are many components that can make your computer better. In addition, if you choose a good processor, you may find that you can see big improvements in performance. Do not hesitate to replace your model with a model of the latest generation like the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Socket AM4: a small marvel specially designed for games!

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X: a powerhouse

The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Wraith Prism cooler processor is specially designed to allow you to play all the PC games you want. In fact, it was equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads. With it, you can say goodbye to games freezing and set all your settings to Ultra!

The maximum CPU frequency is 4.4 GHz. The cache memory is 36 MB. Whether your PC is designed for gaming, content creation, or multitasking, with this little gem you can be sure of one thing: you will get exceptional performance.

In addition, you should know that thanks to its advanced 7nm technology, this CPU can do its job with peace of mind and without overheating. The PCIe® 4.0 standard is also supported.

You should also know that by choosing this Socket AM4 processor you are entitled to AMD’s Wraith Prism cooler. You get beautiful LED lighting, the color of which you can change.

So why wait To get a PC with the performance you expect, quickly buy this AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Wraith Prism cooling processor, which is currently available for $ 299.99 instead of $ 402.21.

Also think of the Samsung 2.5 ” 1 TB 870 QVO SSD, which can make your PC faster too.

3 good reasons to choose the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X?

The maximum frequency is 4.4 GHz. The 8 cores and 16 threads. The 3 year parts and labor warranty

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.