Big discount on the powerful One Plus 8t 5G smartphone – 128 GB – 8 GB RAM

A good smartphone has to combine mobility, maneuverability, performance and many other criteria. Finding a good balance between all of these points is a major challenge for home builders, especially if they want to offer their customers a reasonable price. Users expect the various features of their device to be optimal, or at least suitable for most of their needs. Whether it’s taking pictures, communicating, and having fun, the experience has to be fun. Know that the One Plus 8T hits the vast majority and costs less than $ 500.

One Plus 8t: Versatility at SUMMUM

Do you want a high level of visual comfort when using your mobile phone? Note that the One Plus 8t has a large 6.55-inch screen with liquid amol. In addition, there is a resolution of 2,400 × 1,080 pixels and 1,100 nits as well as 8,192 brightness levels for an extremely pleasant display. When you watch movies or play video games, you can count on the 120 Hz refresh rate. This ensures a fluid display when scrolling through images.

When it comes to the performance of this smartphone, you won’t be disappointed. This device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. This processor offers better overall performance in terms of photography and gaming. The performance of this chip combined with 8 GB of RAM enables your mobile phone to get things done quickly. In addition, thanks to the built-in cooling technology, you can enjoy your favorite entertainment and other functions to the fullest.

For great performance in your online games and downloading HD videos in just a few seconds, the One Plus 8t supports 5G. This technology improves your experience in communication as well as in social networks. Even in gaming, you can enjoy excellent sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers. In addition, this model has the OxygenOS 11, which offers exceptional fluidity.

The 8t has a 48Mp lens for high definition images close to that of professionals. In order to immortalize precious moments or wonderful places, this smartphone has a 16 Mp 123 ° ultra-wide-angle camera. In terms of its autonomy, this device has a 4,500 mAh battery that allows you to use it for a whole day. At just 188g, it is impressively light and offers excellent maneuverability when taking photos.

You no longer have to waste time thinking, as the One PLus 8t currently only costs € 454.99. With the purchase you save almost 144 €. (Speaking of photography, this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is a great way to retouch your photos.)

3 big reasons to buy this smartphone

A unique visual experience. Great performance thanks to processor and 8 GB RAM. Broken price: 24% discount

