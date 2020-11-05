Big discount on the latest 2020 iPad Pro and its stunning 12.9-inch screen

There are few promotions for Apple products, and if there is, it sells out quickly. Today we offer you the famous iPad Pro 2020 tablet.

iPad Pro: the most productive tablet!

In terms of that good plan, it’s the iPad Pro 2020, the latest model with a 12.9-inch liquid retina screen with a resolution of 2732 x 2048 pixels. You therefore have a nice diagonal to enjoy your movies, series and games, but also to work when you link them to a Bluetooth keyboard.

Under the hood there is also a technical sheet that makes you want to:

Processor: Apple A12Z Bionic (64-bit architecture) RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

For the photo, a double sensor with 12 and 10 megapixels (wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle) must be used, which makes it possible to film up to 60 frames per second in 4K. And for the front, we have a 7 megapixel sensor.

Of course, we can find all the features available on the iPhone like FaceID.

The battery has a capacity of 9720 mAh and is compatible with 18 W fast charging and reverse charging.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 costs 1119 euros in the official Apple Store, but for this good plan we found it at just 888 euros with a bonus of 44 euros in the voucher.

Why fall for this tablet?

Power autonomy Photo quality for a tablet

