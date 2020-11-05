World

Big discount on the latest 2020 iPad Pro and its stunning 12.9-inch screen

Photo of mccadmin mccadminNovember 5, 2020

There are few promotions for Apple products, and if there is, it sells out quickly. Today we offer you the famous iPad Pro 2020 tablet.

iPad Pro: the most productive tablet!

In terms of that good plan, it’s the iPad Pro 2020, the latest model with a 12.9-inch liquid retina screen with a resolution of 2732 x 2048 pixels. You therefore have a nice diagonal to enjoy your movies, series and games, but also to work when you link them to a Bluetooth keyboard.

Under the hood there is also a technical sheet that makes you want to:

Processor: Apple A12Z Bionic (64-bit architecture) RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

For the photo, a double sensor with 12 and 10 megapixels (wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle) must be used, which makes it possible to film up to 60 frames per second in 4K. And for the front, we have a 7 megapixel sensor.

Of course, we can find all the features available on the iPhone like FaceID.

The battery has a capacity of 9720 mAh and is compatible with 18 W fast charging and reverse charging.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 costs 1119 euros in the official Apple Store, but for this good plan we found it at just 888 euros with a bonus of 44 euros in the voucher.

Otherwise, we also pre-ordered the Google Pixel 4a 5G with a great Bose headset.

Why fall for this tablet?

Power autonomy Photo quality for a tablet

