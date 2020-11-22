Big discount on the Apple iPhone SE A2296 smartphone

Are you a loyal user of Apple products or do you want to try the best of Apple branded technology without spending too much? So here is the smartphone you’ve been waiting for: the iPhone SE A2296. Experience it, you will be amazed! Here are the characteristics of this high-end telephone in a few lines.

the tool that will satisfy you

On the power side, the Apple iPhone SE A2296 will be more than satisfactory, especially since it inherited the A13 bionic chip from the iPhone 11 Pro. It is the fastest chip ever for a smartphone. All kinds of applications are supported, video games, even augmented reality applications. Responsiveness and fluidity will be there. In addition, the impressive 4.7-inch Retina HD display promises an incomparable user experience. Despite its finesse and lightness (148 g), the device has the advantage of being solid thanks to its resistant design made of glass and aluminum. Also note that it can hold underwater at a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes.

When it comes to the images and the options that come with them, the user has no complaints. In addition to the impeccable quality of pictures and videos (4K), the smartphone offers several options for intelligent photo editing that are worthy of a professional studio. It offers six effects and different modes to enhance your pictures. The Smart HDR algorithm, equipped with face recognition, allows you to retouch your photos as you wish.

As with all Apple products, security is key. Unlocking is done via Touch ID, all iMessages are encrypted and the user’s fingerprint is only saved on the smartphone. Thanks to the internal memory of 128 GB, you can also store a large amount of data. Interestingly, the battery can last 13 straight hours while playing a video. For charging, you can choose between the wireless charger or the 18 W fast charging adapter. In the latter, you can go from zero to 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes. Finally, with its dual SIM option, the smartphone can also integrate two different telephone lines.

Don’t wait any longer, it’s a unique opportunity to buy the iPhone SE for € 377.99 instead of € 479.00. Don’t hesitate to equip yourself with Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones, currently marketed for a super good price!

3 good reasons to buy the iPhone SE?

Performance Resistance Promotion

