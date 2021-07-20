big discount of -25% on the famous fan

The Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan is a design, efficient and safe model. On the hottest days, it will refresh you perfectly, without any noise. Thanks to its modern and elegant style, it will easily find its place, whether at home or at work.

Dyson AM07 COOL white fan: without blades, but efficient

The Dyson AM07 Cool is a fanless fan. You can use it in your home, living room, bedroom, or those of your children without worrying about their safety. To freshen you up, this model benefits from Air Multiplier technology. This eliminates the need for blades and allows you to enjoy a continuous flow of air. Air Multiplier technology allows the Dyson AM07 Cool to use and amplify the ambient air, then convert it into a gentle flow of air that is generated without interruption.

This Dyson AM07 Cool fan is ventilated through a round opening and an aerodynamic ramp. This gives her this elegant and tidy style. Not only is it beautiful, but also powerful. Its maximum output is 56 W (26 W in economy mode) for good reason. It is also easy to clean as it has neither a blade nor a bulky protective grille. Plus, it won’t just freshen you up. It will also purify the air thanks to its HEPA 360 ° fiberglass filter. This traps the ultrafine particles floating in the air.

With this white Dyson AM07 Cool fan you no longer have to worry about pollen, bacteria or animal hair. Its filter, tested according to the EN1822 standard, holds it back without any problems. Note that this model comes with a remote control. It allows you to program it, turn it on and off, or even control its vibration remotely. You can also use the remote control to adjust the breathing strength. The price is usually 399.99 euros. However, it is currently advertised at -25%. You can therefore purchase it for 299.99 euros!

Aside from this fan, consider checking out the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Connected Watch which is still on sale!

3 good reasons to be seduced?

Its clean and original design. Its efficient air purifier. Its easy maintenance

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.