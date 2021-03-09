BIG DATA TECHNOLOGY Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.4% by 2026 | IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the BIG DATA TECHNOLOGY market in its latest report titled, “BIG DATA TECHNOLOGY Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Europe dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The big data technology and service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Market Overview:

Across the world, people are exchanging information which is going to increase in the coming years. Domo Inc estimated that 1.7MB of data will be created every second for every person on earth by 2020 end.

– Owing to this, increasing adoption of data discovery and visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI is driving the market growth. It enables decision-makers to understand complex concepts, as well as identify new trends and patterns with ease. It helps organizations identify key trends, which is not possible by looking at quantitative data, thus improving the company’s bottom line.

– The huge amount of data generated and stored is susceptible to hacking and tampering by insiders or third party. This will compromise the security of stored data. It will directly affect the big data technology vendors whose reputation will be at risk.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on BIG DATA TECHNOLOGY Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591726/big-data-technology-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global BIG DATA TECHNOLOGY Market: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Hewlett-Packard Company, Cisco Systems Inc., SAS Institute, Information Builders Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Accenture PLC and Others.

Industry News:

– June 2019 – Tableau was acquired by Salesforce in a bid to step up Salesforces’s own work in data visualization and (more generally) tools to help enterprises make sense of the sea of data that they use and amass.

– June 2019 – Google acquired Looker, a unified platform for business intelligence, data applications, and embedded analytics. for USD 2.6 billion. It will help Google customers to offer a more complete analytics solution from ingesting data to visualizing results and integrating data and insights into their daily workflows.

– June 2019 – Microsoft announced its “Wave 2” product release plans for its Dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning solutions, as well as its Power Platform. (Power BI).

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. The US Census Bureau reported that 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of big data services for cloud.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers details and transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing volume of shoppers’ data, the need for big data services is also growing.

– Big data services are also used for forecasting demand and tracking customer journey from research to purchase.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient big data technologies.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591726/big-data-technology-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=28

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to population growth and rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– Government initiatives such as Digital India, planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of big data services in India.

– While global banks in Asia-Pacific (APAC) have been adopting big data in droves, more local banks in the region are now doing so to gain a second-mover advantage.

– According to Oracle, Indian enterprises are adopting big data and visual tools to improve operations and enhance customer experience at a greater pace than the rest of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries.

– For cities such as Hong Kong, rooted as one of the world’s leading hubs for financial services and home to an array of data-rich industries including banking, communications and media, transport and logistics, the opportunities to capitalize on these data assets are immense.

This BIG DATA TECHNOLOGY Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082591726?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides Europe and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com