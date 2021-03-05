Big Data Technology and Services Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players – IBM CORPORATION, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, ORACLE CORPORATION, SAP SE, HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY

The India Big Data Technology & Services market outlook looks extremely promising is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Big Data Technology & Services Market: IBM CORPORATION, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, ORACLE CORPORATION, SAP SE, HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., SAS INSTITUTE, TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC., and ACCENTURE PLC, amongst others.

The India Big Data technology and service market is expected to register a CAGR of 42.37% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to software solutions and services offered by the major players in the market. This report focuses on the adoption of these solutions by various end-users within India. The study also emphasizes on the latest trends, industry activities, and vendor market activities.

Key Developments in the Market

– January 2018 – Tableau Software Inc. launched Hyper, the new data engine technology included within Tableau 10.5. With Hyper’s ability to slice and dice massive volumes of data in seconds, customers can see up to 5X faster query speed and up to 3X faster extract creation speed.

– January 2018 – Boosting measures to counter cyber threats and to revolutionize Indian farm production, Israel has proposed to access India’s Big Data, in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

– January 2017 – IBM Security purchased Agile 3 Solutions, a San Francisco-based company that developed a security analytics dashboard aimed at helping executives understand cyber-security risks inside an organization. The acquisition gives IBM another tool in its security arsenal, to provide more insight to key decision-makers, which ultimately could help them sell more security services.

