Big Data Security Market: Global Key Factors, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global big data security market size is projected to grow from USD 17.5 billion in 2020 to USD 35.3 billion by 2026, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2020 to 2026.

IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Talend (US), Micro Focus (UK), Check Point (Israel), FireEye (US), Rapid7 (US), Thales (France), Informatica (US), McAfee (US), Centrify (US), Sisense (US), Imperva (US), Proofpoint (US), Varonis (US), Cloudera (US), Fortinet (US), Digital Guardian (US), SentinelOne (US), DataVisor (US), and Zettaset (US).

Research Coverage

The market study covers the Big Data Security market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component, by software, deployment type, authentication type, organization size, vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

By deployment, the cloud segment is estimated to hold a larger market size than the on-premises segment in 2020.

Unlike traditional on-premises deployment mode, cloud-based big data security solutions provide with a cost effective approach for the enterprises across various industry verticals to enhance security. Pricing is one of the major differentiating factors in the adoption of cloud-based security solution over on-premises security solutions. Growing virtualization across industries and adoption of cloud computing is promoting the demand for cloud-based big data security solutions in various countries. Moreover, cloud-based deployment of big data security solutions can help organizations to reduce costs associated with expensive hardware equipment for storage, power, cooling as well as lowers the IT personnel required to monitor the network further eliminating the IT maintenance costs. Cloud deployments are suitable for small and medium businesses that usually have a limited budget allocated for securing critical assets from cyberattacks.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

APAC comprises of few largest economies in the world such as China, Singapore, Japan, Australia. The increasing economic importance of these countries has prevailed vast amount of data transmitted across networks that are prone to security breaches. The threat landscape is driven by necessary measures required to aid support to several industry verticals at an alarming rate. Increased number of alerts and threats combined with comparatively shortage in staffs is resulting in 50% of threats going undetected. Big Data Security solutions is expected to surge the efficiency of security solutions by preventing low-level incidents, considering each user as a hostile network. Owing to the high digital connectivity, contrasted with the low cybersecurity awareness, growing cross-border data transfers, and weak regulations, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to boost the demand for big data security solution over the forecast period.

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 53%, Tier 2 – 29%, and Tier 3 – 18%

: Tier 1 – 53%, Tier 2 – 29%, and Tier 3 – 18% By Designation : C-level – 39%, D-level – 27%, and Others – 34%

: C-level – 39%, D-level – 27%, and Others – 34% By Region: North America – 41%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 23%, MEA – 6%, Latin America – 3%

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2016–2020

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Big Data Security Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Vendor Selection And Evaluation

Table 2 Market Ecosystem: Vendor Selection And Evaluation Criteria (Indicative Sample)

Table 3 Revenue And Share Estimates For Selected Vendors In Big Data Security Market (Indicative Sample)

2.1.1.2 Geographic Analysis

Table 4 Secondary Data Sample: Countries Best Prepared For Cyber Attacks

2.1.1.3 Analysis Of Industry Trends

Figure 7 Secondary Data Sample: Risk Density Indicators – Network Vulnerabilities Vs. Application Vulnerabilities

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 8 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue From Software And Services Of Big Data Security Vendors

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 2, Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue From All Software And Services Of Big Data Security Vendors

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 3, Illustration Of Company Revenue Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 5 Factor Analysis

2.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant Methodology

Figure 11 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Criteria Weightage

2.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant Methodology

Figure 12 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant: Criteria Weightage

2.7 Assumptions For The Study

2.8 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Table 6 Types Of Big Data

Figure 13 Covid-19 Pandemic To Moderately Impact Market Growth During Forecast Period

Table 7 Big Data Security Market Size And Growth Rate, 2014–2019

Table 8 Post-Covid-19: Market Size And Growth Rate, 2020–2026

Figure 14 North America To Hold Highest Market Share In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Big Data Security Market

Figure 15 Constantly Evolving And Increasing Cyber Attacks To Steadily Push Demand For Big Data Security Offerings

4.2 Market, Market Share Of Top Three Verticals And Regions, 2020

Figure 16 It And Ites Segment And North America To Hold Highest Market Shares In 2020

4.3 Market, By Component, 2020-2026

Figure 17 Software Segment To Hold Higher Market Share During Forecast Period

4.4 Market, By Software, 2020-2026

Figure 18 Data Encryption, Tokenization, And Masking Segment To Hold Highest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.5 Market, By Deployment Mode, 2020-2026

Figure 19 Cloud Segment To Hold Higher Market Share During Forecast Period

4.6 Big Data Security Market, By Organization Size, 2020

Figure 20 Large Enterprises Segment To Hold Higher Market Share In 2020

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 21 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Big Data Security Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus On Data Discovery Solutions And The Centralization Of Key Management To Strengthen Big Data Security

5.2.1.2 Rising Cyberattacks Demand For Scalable Big Data Security Solutions

5.2.1.3 Accretion In Byod Trends To Boost The Demand For Big Data Cloud Security

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Low Big Data Security Budget And High Installation Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption Of Ai-And Ml-Based Applications To Increase The Demand For Big Data Security Solutions

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand For Big Data From Smes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Discovering Sensitive Data At Scale During Data Ingestion

5.2.4.2 Lack Of Security Expertise And Skilled Personnel

5.3 Market Dynamics During Covid-19 Outbreak

5.3.1 Drivers And Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints And Challenges

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 22 Value Chain Analysis: Big Data Security Market

Table 9 Big Data Security: Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Use Cases

Table 10 Global Market Use Cases

5.6 Market Ecosystem

Figure 23 Market Ecosystem

Table 11 Key Components Of Big Data Security Framework

5.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 24 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Big Data Security Market

Table 12 Porter’s Five Forces Impact Analysis

5.7.1 Threat From New Entrants

5.7.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.7.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.7.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.7.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 User And Entity Behavior Analytics And Big Data Security Framework

5.8.2 Tokenization And Big Data Security Framework

5.8.3 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) And Big Data Security Framework

5.8.4 Blockchain And Big Data Security Framework

5.8.5 Data Lakes And Big Data Security Framework

5.9 Pricing Model Analysis

5.10 Revenue Shift – Yc/Ycc Shift For Big Data Security Market

Figure 25 Market: Yc/Ycc Shift

5.11 Patent Analysis

Table 13 Patent Information, By Applicants – 2020

Figure 26 Patent Granted Year-Wise, By Count

Table 14 Number Of Patents, By Top 15 Patent Owners

