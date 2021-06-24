Big Data in the Financial Service Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Google, Teradata Big Data in the Financial Service Comprehensive Study by Application (Banks, Insurers, Asset Management Firms, Other), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Hardware, Software, Service) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026

The latest study released on the Global Big Data in the Financial Service Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026.

Definition and Brief Information about Big Data in the Financial Service:

Big data in finance refers to the petabytes of structured and unstructured data that can be used to anticipate customer behaviors and create strategies for banks and financial institutions. There are several uses of big data in the financial industry. Most significantly, big data is used for risk management. Big data helps analyze customer behavior and provide deep insights. It assesses the risks of identity frauds, card frauds, and insurance frauds and reacts to them instantaneously. Big data technologies monitor customer behavior and identify fraudulent transactions as soon as they stray away from the customersâ€™ pattern. Big data is also used in credit risk and liquidity risk management. The analysis of data provides insights on cash flow to manage the liquidity more efficiently, while the data regarding customerâ€™s transaction history, payments history, public information, and IoT data helps to manage credit risk for the lending organizations.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Microsoft (United States),Google (United States),SAP (Germany),Teradata (United States),Accenture (Pragsis Bidoop) (Ireland),IBM (United States) ,Cisco (United States) ,Oracle (United States) ,Amazon (AWS) (United States) ,Adobe (United States),e-Zest Solutions (India),Datameer (United States)

Market Trends:

Financial Services Turning To IoT and Streaming

Big Data and Blockchain Move Forward In Financial Services

Customer Analytics Are Driving Big Data Initiatives



Market Drivers:

Change in customer behavior and expectations

Technological evolutions leading to larger amounts of input data

Competition of Fintech players using already Big Data techniques for new financial services

Increased Regulatory Pressure Driving the Adoption of Big Data Technologies in the Financial Sector

Technological Evolutions to Support the Processing Of Huge Amounts of Complex and Diverse Data in Real-Time

Market Opportunities:

The Growing Demand from Emerging Economies

The Global Big Data in the Financial Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Banks, Insurers, Asset Management Firms, Other), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Hardware, Software, Service)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Big Data in the Financial Service Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Big Data in the Financial Service Market

Chapter 3 – Big Data in the Financial Service Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Big Data in the Financial Service Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Big Data in the Financial Service Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Big Data in the Financial Service Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Big Data in the Financial Service Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

