Big Data in the Automotive Market 2021 Business Scenario – N-iX LTD, Future Processing Sp.z.o.o., Reply S.p.A (Data Reply), Phocas Ltd, iSoftStone

Big Data Market in the Automotive Industry – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Big Data in the Automotive Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The big data market in the automotive industry is expected to grow at 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Big Data in the Automotive Market are N-iX LTD, Future Processing Sp.z.o.o., Reply S.p.A (Data Reply), Phocas Ltd, iSoftStone, Mayato GmbH, Qburst Technologies Private Limited, Monixo, Traffilog Ltd., Driver Design Studio Limited, Sight Machine Inc., SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Teradata Corporation

Industry News and Updates

– In March 2020, GAC R&D center and ThunderSoft, a Chinese OS technology provider, announced the launch of an innovation center focusing on intelligent vehicle data and software technologies. GAC has its in-car smart ecosystem at the core, designed to build platforms of autonomous driving, cloud platforms, and big data. The newly built innovation center will boost the speed of data-driven automotive solution innovations in the future.

– In February 2020, IBM Corporation and C3.ai, an enterprise AI software provider, announced a global strategic partnership to drive the growth of artificial intelligence-based data solutions across all potential industries globally. C3.ai already has the automotive giant 3M as its client, and with the help of this alliance with IBM, the company will have the chance to avail more customers from the automotive industry.

Key Market Trends

Product Development, Supply Chain and Manufacturing Segment is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Big data allows the automotive manufacturing industry to collect data from the ERP systems to combine information from multiple functional units of the business and the supply chain members. With the emergence of industrial IoT, a networked system, M2M communication, the automotive industry is positioning itself towards industry 4.0 ready. Sensors, RFIDs, barcode readers, robots are now standard in the industry’s manufacturing floor. These devices have increased the data generation points exponentially.

– For many developed countries like the UK, the implications with its automotive manufacturing base and significance as a major sales market for manufacturers are clear; connectedness to the clients and their cars can directly impact the supply chain. With more direct demand signs coming from the users, and the automobile themselves, agile market participants will increasingly be in a position to use big data to shape, build, and produce and become more proactive in managing customer expectations in the aftermarket.

– Automotive manufacturer Daimler is digitally transforming its business, from vehicle design to core business systems, using the advanced data solutions through the cloud. In a recent project, Daimler replaced its procurement system, which is used to manage 400,000 global suppliers, with a data analytics solution running in Microsoft Azure. The new system, which involves the SAP Supplier Relationship Management on HANA, Icertis Contract Management platform, and the SAP S/4HANA database, was operational in just three months. The records can be updated daily to have a transparent view into the supply chain management, and costs incurred were 50% less than the previous system.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Big Data in the Automotive Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.