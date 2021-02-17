Big Data Engineering Services Market Scope, Research and Growth Prediction 2021 to 2027

Global Big Data Engineering Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Big Data Engineering Services Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Big Data Engineering Services from 2021 till 2027.

The big data engineering services market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period (2021-2026). The evolution of technological tools has enabled solutions to be delivered as a service. Owing to this, Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Data as a Service (DaaS) have emerged as potential growth opportunities for Big Data vendors.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Big Data Engineering Services Market: Accenture PLC, Genpact Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, Capgemini SE, NTT Data Inc., Mphasis Limited, L&T Technology Services, Hexaware Technologies Inc., KPMG LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, Latentview Analytics Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

– As technology is advancing, the number of devices that consumers use to initiate transactions is also increasing (such as smartphones), making the number of transactions increase. This rapid growth in data requires better acquisition, organization, integration, and analysis. ?

– Considering the regional analysis of government regulations, the government’s approach in every region varies in intensity. The European banks are taking stronger regulatory approaches than their Asian counterparts. For instance, in Europe, regulations have been significant catalysts for the rise of open banking. These include Europe’s implementation of its Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2) and the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) Open Banking regulation.



Competitive Landscape:

– April 2020: Capgemini SE announced the acquisition of Advectas AB, a business intelligence and data science company based in Sweden. Advectas is integrated into the company’s insights and data business unit, as the company aims to leverage the growing client demand for data analytics services. Further, going forward the company expects ongoing growth of 4% for 2020 and aims its focus in expanding into the intelligence industry market.

– March 2020: Infosys Limited reported an investment of USD 4.5 million into US-based startup Waterline Data Science through its innovation funds. The startup offers data governance and data discovery software and also provides business analysts and data scientists a self-service data catalog to help understand the data.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Big Data Engineering Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

