Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027 The global big data analytics in retail market reached a market size of USD 4.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 21.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest research report on the Big Data Analytics in Retail market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 is involved in screening the business environment and the companies operating in the Big Data Analytics in Retail industry. Importantly, the research sheds a lot of light on their winning strategies to help stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the industry is thoroughly weighed upon on the basis of the total revenue generated as well as the output/volume produced year after year. Other aspects including but not limited to the market drivers, key opportunities and probable restraints are thoroughly assessed during the study.

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing adoption of big data analytics software in the retail industry is driving revenue growth of the software segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the on-premises segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of on-premises-based big data analytics solutions for better data privacy in the retail industry.

In terms of revenue, the customer analytics segment is expected to register significant growth with a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing usage of big data analytics software in the retail industry for customer-based analysis.

Due to high presence of international players such as Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Key market players include Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Retail Next Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Microstrategy Inc., Alteryx Inc., and Fuzzy Logix LLC.

In May 2019, SAP SE declared that NPC International (NPC), which is the world’s leading Pizza Hut and Wendy’s franchisee, deployed SuccessFactors SAS applications for human capital management and SAP S/4HANA Cloud solutions for enterprise resource planning. Through applications rolled out to 40,000 U.S. workforce, NPC has effectively simplified its activities and built a digital roadmap toward the future.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Customer Analytics

Sales & Marketing Analytics

Merchandising Analytics

Supply Chain Operations Management

Social Media Analytics

Others

The report segments the Big Data Analytics in Retail market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

