Big Data Analytics in Retail Market 2021 Precise Outlook- SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., Zoho Corporation

Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful information for commercial enterprise strategists It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The big data analytics in retail market was estimated at USD 4.18 billion in 2020. This market is expected to reach USD 13.26 billion by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.20% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Companies in the Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., Zoho Corporation, IBM Corporation, Retail Next Inc., Alteryx Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.), Adobe Systems Incorporated, Microstrategy Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Fuzzy Logix LLC and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2019 – Oracle partnered with Gap Inc. to deploy Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Service and Oracle Retail Integration Cloud Service, powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, to drive operational agility and furnish the Banana Republic business teams with better intelligence to meet the evolving needs of its global customers and providing them with an excellent platform for shopping.

– May 2019 – SAP SE announced that NPC International (NPC), the worlds largest Pizza Hut and Wendys franchisee, has implemented SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human capital management (HCM) and SAP S/4HANA Cloud for enterprise resource planning (ERP). With the solutions rolled out to 40,000 US employees, NPC has successfully streamlined operations and created a digital path for the future.

Key Market Trends



Merchandising and Supply Chain Analytics Segment Expected to Hold Significant Share

– E-commerce has had an impact on the traditional brick and mortar retailers, reducing their significance marking the data-driven revolution in the retail sector.

– An efficient supply chain, the optimized movement of goods from supplier to warehouse to store to the customer, is very critical to every business. Therefore, big data analytics is at the core of revolutionizing retail supply chain, i.e tracking and tracing product flow and stock levels in real-time, leveraging customer data to predict buying patterns, even using robots to tirelessly fulfill orders in vast automated warehouses.

– In the United Kingdom, the supply chain Big Data analytics for retail is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, following the manufacturing and energy sector.

– Owing to this, it is further expected that predictive analytics and machine learning AI will revolutionize the retail supply chain.

North America Region Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– The retail sector in the region is huge and is witnessing an increase in sales. In the United States, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), retail sales are expected to rise between 3.8% and 4.4% to more than USD 3.8 trillion in 2019, citing high consumer confidence, low unemployment, and rising wages.

– Besides, North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for Big Data analytics. The region boasts of a strong foothold of Big Data analytics vendors, which further contributes to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Alteryx Inc., and Microstrategy Incorporated among others.

Highlights of the Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Report: :

Detailed overview of Big Data Analytics in Retail Market

Market Changing Big Data Analytics in Retail market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Big Data Analytics in Retail market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Big Data Analytics in Retail Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, Big Data Analytics in Retail Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Big Data Analytics in Retail industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

