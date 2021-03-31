Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028

The global big data analytics in manufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.03 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report presents a bird’s eye view of the big data analytics in manufacturing industry with a special focus on technological developments, expansion strategies of the prominent players, and current and emerging growth trends of the market. It offers accurate estimations of the market growth trend for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the industry to project market growth throughout the forecast period of 2020-2027. It also examines the current trends, offers an analysis of the emerging trends, and provides insightful information of the overall market scenario. The report is backed with authentic data obtained from stringent primary and secondary research such as interviews, journals, databases, and other reliable sources.

Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Alteryx Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Angoss Software Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in manufacturing market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Solution Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) On-Premises Cloud-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Predictive Quality Predictive Maintenance Anomaly Detection Tool Life-cycle Optimization Computer Vision Supply Chain Management Production Forecasting Work Cell Optimization Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



