Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2020-2028

The global big data analytics in manufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.03 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report presents a bird’s eye view of the big data analytics in manufacturing industry with a special focus on technological developments, expansion strategies of the prominent players, and current and emerging growth trends of the market. It offers accurate estimations of the market growth trend for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The report analyzes the big data analytics in manufacturing market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the big data analytics in manufacturing market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the big data analytics in manufacturing business sphere and its key segments.

Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Alteryx Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Angoss Software Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in manufacturing market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Solution Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) On-Premises Cloud-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Predictive Quality Predictive Maintenance Anomaly Detection Tool Life-cycle Optimization Computer Vision Supply Chain Management Production Forecasting Work Cell Optimization Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



