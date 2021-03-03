Big Data Analytics In Manufacturing Industry Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Alteryx Inc., IBM Corporation, Knime AG, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated

The Big Data Analytics In Manufacturing Industry Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market was valued at USD 904.65 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 30.9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Big Data Analytics In Manufacturing Industry market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Alteryx Inc., IBM Corporation, Knime AG, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tibco Software Inc. (Alpine Data), amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2020 – Microsoft Corporation partnered with Hitachi to meet the growing demand for predictive maintenance and process automation in the manufacturing and logistics industries across Southeast Asia, Japan, and North America. Both the companies plan to expand the scope of the collaboration to additional industries.

– October 2019 – Erbessd Instruments launched Phantom, a wireless vibration monitoring system that integrates other parameters, such as temperature, current, RPM, and speed into a single diagnosis system. It can send data to a local database or to a cloud-based system. At any moment, the user can keep track of their machinery using any device, such as a smartphone, computer, or tablet.

Key Market Trends:

Condition Monitoring is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– Condition monitoring or the act of monitoring the condition of an asset, primarily through real-time data points, forms the foundation of what has become known as Industry 4.0 in its basic form. An integral part of condition monitoring, within the IIoT ecosystem, is providing data that can then be used for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and smart factory applications, such as Digital Twin.

– The introduction of various approaches in diagnosing machinery and bearings’ health is revolutionizing the machine maintenance activities. With the challenge of low-cost mass production, the current maintenance professionals turn to condition monitoring to succeed in this intensely competitive environment.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific’s manufacturing sector is going through a transformational phase with smart manufacturing, gaining increasing ground in regional business operations. This is especially true for countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which are the key manufacturing hubs of the region and hence, are major adopters of big data analytics.

– The technological advancement level among production facilities in developing the Asia- Pacific region remains uneven, as government policies, infrastructure, technical skills, and research and development (R & D) investments vary significantly.

– According to new figures released by Microsoft, if the region’s manufacturing sector embraces digital transformation opportunities and unlocks the potential of digital transformation, the whole region’s GDP can increase by USD 387 billion by 2021.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

