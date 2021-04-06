Big Data Analytics In Energy Sector Market 2021 -2025: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Dell Inc., Accenture, Infosys Limited

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Big Data Analytics In Energy Sector market in its latest report titled, “Big Data Analytics In Energy Sector Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The big data analytics market in energy sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.22%, during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Big Data Analytics In Energy Sector Market: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Dell Inc., Accenture, Infosys Limited, Intel Corporation, Siemens AG, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– May 2019 – Siemens and Chronicle, an Alphabet company, partnered to protect the energy industry’s critical infrastructure from increasingly sophisticated and malicious industrial cyber threats at Spotlight on Innovation, Siemens flagship U.S. technology and innovation conference. Through a unified approach that will leverage Chronicle’s Backstory platform and Siemens’ strength in industrial cybersecurity, the combined offering gives energy customers unparalleled visibility across the information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide operational insights and confidentially act on threats.

Market Overview:

Smart Metering to Fuel Market Growth

– The smart metering in big data analytics involves components such as grid operations, field services, resource planning, customer experience, and regulatory compliances. It helps to predict demand and forecast based on the data collected, that will boost the market growth.

– Furthermore, big data analytics in smart metering helps in forecasting energy consumption, which plays a vital role in the management of demand and supply which also mitigates the waste of energy.

– For instance, Siemens introduced incorporation of big data analytics with smart meters to achieve deeper insights from the smart grid which in turn offers data to mitigate extra energy consumption and increases profit margins.

– Developing countries such as India, Brazil, etc. are hugely investing in the energy sector, that will boost the smart metering with advanced big data techniques in recent years.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Increasing adoption of IoT and smart technologies and various government initiatives such as smart cities across APAC countries, including China and India vouch for APAC to be the fastest-growing region in the big data analytics in energy sector market.

– For instance, India has deployed 200,000 smart meters in 11 cities in 208 and will install 1500,000 more in 2019. It will use technology such as RF Mesh, GPRS, PLC and 6 LoWPAN. EESL aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with smart meters in India through Smart Meters National Programme (SMNP) as this would help in reducing AT&C losses.

– In the APAC region, China will be the leading country in big data analytics in the energy utility sector due to its large population and increasing rate of adaptation of smart metering, smart grid systems across the country.

