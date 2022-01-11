“Big Brother”: Marta Gil doesn’t know, but she has won an international award as an actress

The reality show contestant was named Best Actress in Thriller at the International Film Awards Actress Universe.

Marta Gil has been with “Big Brother Famosos” since the beginning of 2022, so she has not yet found out that she has just won an international award for her work as an actress. Marta Gil was named Best Actress in Thriller at the International Film Awards Actress Universe for her role in Red Roses Never Die.

This was announced by a representative on the actress’ official Instagram account. “Marta Gil was just named Best Actress in a Thriller for her performance [em] ‘Red roses never die’. The International Film Awards Actress Universe is an annual international project in which young beginners and professional actresses from different countries of the world, in which Marta is involved, take part, ”says the joint publication.

In 2020 Marta Gil had already been named Best Actress at the New York International Film Awards and received an Honorable Mention for Best Actress at the Florence Film Awards for her role in “Apartment 308”.