“Big Brother Famous”: Leandro reveals that he has been accused of pedophilia

“I went to the PFY and had to undress to see that the ass wasn’t mine,” said the singer on the TVI show.

The singer told the story this Tuesday.

Leandro, a singer who is a competitor to Big Brother Famosos and who has created several moments of tension and controversy within the house, made another unexpected reveal this Tuesday, January 11th.

Talking about the pictures he receives on social media, the musician shared an unusual story that revealed that he was accused of pedophilia.

“I was at the PFY, I had to take my clothes off to see that the ass wasn’t mine,” the singer began. “I was charged a few years ago … you didn’t see this story … it was talked about for a long time … I was accused of pedophilia when I wasn’t … you know how? I got away with it? The guy’s photo had a sign and I didn’t have that sign, and the page was made in the United States so the PFY couldn’t, “he added.

According to Leandro, a montage was made with his face. “That was a few years ago, at the beginning of my career, so I had to be present [às autoridades]. “