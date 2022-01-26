Big Brother candidates can leave the house to vote on Sunday

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 26, 2022
0

Big Brother candidates can leave the house to vote on Sunday

Parliamentary elections will take place on January 30th and participants will be able to exercise their voting rights.

Presenter is Cristina Ferreira.

“Big Brother Famosos” candidates can leave the house on Sunday, January 30 to participate in the general election, TVI confirmed to NiT. Participants can exercise their voting rights when accompanied by a member of the production.

Queluz de Baixo TV channel ensures that all safety measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic are respected. At the moment, the remaining contenders in the game are Bruno de Carvalho, Catarina Siqueira, Jaciara Dias, Jay Oliver, Jorge Guerreiro, Kasha, Liliana Almeida, Mário Jardel and Marta Gil.

“Big Brother Famosos” premiered on January 2 and has boosted TVI viewership — particularly on Sunday nights when SIC’s “Hell’s Kitchen” hasn’t caught on. Hugo Tabaco, Laura Galvão, Leandro and Nuno Homem de Sá are the contestants who have already left the reality show.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 26, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 50% discount on a wide variety of films and series on Blu-ray, 4K UHD and DVD (Game of Thrones, Kaamelott …)

50% discount on a wide variety of films and series on Blu-ray, 4K UHD and DVD (Game of Thrones, Kaamelott …)

October 16, 2020
Photo of Top 20 most popular anime of the moment

Top 20 most popular anime of the moment

January 14, 2021
Photo of Enter high-end audio with EPOS ‘H3 gaming headset

Enter high-end audio with EPOS ‘H3 gaming headset

May 20, 2021
Photo of Internet users humorously prepare their New Year’s Eve under Covid-19 (20 tweets)

Internet users humorously prepare their New Year’s Eve under Covid-19 (20 tweets)

January 4, 2022
Back to top button