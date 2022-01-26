Big Brother candidates can leave the house to vote on Sunday

Parliamentary elections will take place on January 30th and participants will be able to exercise their voting rights.

Presenter is Cristina Ferreira.

“Big Brother Famosos” candidates can leave the house on Sunday, January 30 to participate in the general election, TVI confirmed to NiT. Participants can exercise their voting rights when accompanied by a member of the production.

Queluz de Baixo TV channel ensures that all safety measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic are respected. At the moment, the remaining contenders in the game are Bruno de Carvalho, Catarina Siqueira, Jaciara Dias, Jay Oliver, Jorge Guerreiro, Kasha, Liliana Almeida, Mário Jardel and Marta Gil.

“Big Brother Famosos” premiered on January 2 and has boosted TVI viewership — particularly on Sunday nights when SIC’s “Hell’s Kitchen” hasn’t caught on. Hugo Tabaco, Laura Galvão, Leandro and Nuno Homem de Sá are the contestants who have already left the reality show.