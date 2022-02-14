“Big Brother”: Being fair means telling all victims that their suffering doesn’t matter

Chronicler Miguel Lambertini analyzes the gala this Sunday, which was about the relationship between Bruno de Carvalho and Liliana Almeida.

Bruno de Carvalho was kicked out of the night.

“This is ‘Big Brother.’ We are talking about people and it is up to us to protect these people. All participants of this reality show are accompanied by a team of doctors who will accompany them before, during and after their participation in the program. We have a duty of impartiality and non-judgment of any kind of behavior by these people.” This was part of Cristina Ferreira’s speech opening the gala this Sunday, February 13, on TVI’s “Big Brother Famosos”.

For those who don’t speak Teleponte, Cristina opined: “Thank you for your concern, but we have doctors and even if there is abusive behavior, who are we to judge people? Also, “Big Brother” is our golden goose, and that’s more important than any reporting of threatening behavior. Did I mention we have doctors?”

It’s not just about entertainment

Yes, that is indeed “Big Brother”. We have been observing for 20 years and as such have contributed to the excavation of human behavior for entertainment. We laughed, we cried, we were surprised, and some of us even invested (I voted for Zé Maria, for example) to prolong a bond we formed with total strangers. But, damn it, if we’ve left this type of content in the hands of an audience for so long, don’t make a fool of us and most importantly don’t tell us to shut up when we feel something is wrong.

This format, which I have written on other occasions, is having a real impact on millions of people, mostly young people, who see the attitude and language of competitors as a clue to what the norm should be. Therefore, it is extremely unwise to take “Big Brother” only as entertainment. Normalizing any kind of offensive (or discriminatory) language or behavior “because it’s a game” is a mistake and shouldn’t be accepted by anyone, least of all a TV network with TVI’s reach.

It’s love and horny

I’ve never been on a reality show and I have no idea what kind of psychological pressure the contestants are under, but from all the reports that have reached us from previous editions we know it’s a lot, and we have the perception that the participants live in a kind of parallel universe in which space and time unfold like in an episode of “Black Mirror”.

Faced with the images that have sparked all this controversy, Liliana Almeida smiles and says she sees “good things,” affirming, “A lot of what you see there are situations from the game itself.” The singer says she never felt dominated or subjugated. He wasn’t afraid either.

“It’s easy to put Bruno de Carvalho in this situation,” he adds. After this answer, Cristina explains that “many people are sometimes in abusive relationships and can’t have that perception” and asks the question: “Could this happen to you?”

Liliana promptly replies: “No, Cristina, not at all”. Liliana also explains that the pictures in which we see Bruno grabbing her and abruptly kissing her are a normal shot of a couple in love, “it’s awesome”. I’ll admit that this kind of approach doesn’t turn me on, but I’ve also never liked men with cavernous voices. I even admit that Bruno and Liliana may be in love and I admit that they firmly believe that what we saw is “normal”, but they both have to realize that pictures like this are for those who are of watching from the outside, shocking and raising relevant questions are legitimate. In addition, they are essential to encourage serious public debate on the subject.

Public crimes exist precisely because victims sometimes do not realize that they are being manipulated or even abusively behaved, allowing third parties to draw attention to and report possible abuses. None of us can say with absolute certainty that this particular case is about that. Despite the images we’ve seen and the CIG’s serious complaint, a neutral stance means saying sorry to all people who are victims of psychological or physical abuse, whether women or men, doesn’t matter.

Kick for enchantment

At one point in Disney’s latest animated film, Enchantment, members of the Madrigal family tell the story of a shadowy character who is fatal in her own right. Just the fact that he says his name is enough for something shameful to happen. The song is called “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”.

This Sunday, TVI played the role of the Madrigal family for not wanting to talk about Bruno, normalizing behavior that many, like myself, found abusive. The problem is that unlike animated films, abusive relationships in real life don’t have happy endings.