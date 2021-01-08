Big Boom in Batter and Breader Premixes Market Size Future Scope Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2027

The batter and breader premixes market were valued at US$ 2,082.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,255.06 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Battery and bread premixes are food coatings that can be added to meat, poultry, vegetables, fish, and seafood to enhance its flavor, texture, and preserve its moisture content while frying or grilling. The batter is usually a thin coating to preserve food moisture during deep frying. It is a mixture of flour and liquids, such as water, milk, or eggs. This mixture can also be prepared by soaking grains in water or other liquid and grinding them. Leavening agents, such as baking powder, are used in combination with batters to improve fluffiness. Breader, also known as breadings, is made from cereal-flour-based blends or thermally processed wheat-flour dough-based dry bread crumbs. They also contain seasonings and chemical leaven agents and are used in fries or baked food coatings to achieve the desired texture.

Top Key Players:- Blendex Company; Bowman Ingredients; Bunge North America, Inc.; Coalescence LLC; House- Autry Mills; Kerry Group; Mccormick And Company, Inc.; Newly Weds Foods; Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.; and Solina Group

Rising customer preference for gluten-free and low-carb items is likely to boost the market for batter and breader products. The presence of gluten in food products can cause celiac disease that damages the small intestine and increases the risk of long-term health complications. Gluten-free premixes improve product quality, prolong shelf life, and provide a healthy alternative. Further, rising consumer health awareness, along with an increased incidence of gluten intolerance, is likely to drive the demand for batter and breader products. Moreover, the gluten-free and low-carb bakery premixes market is witnessing substantial growth over the expected timeframe due to the growing prevalence of multiple health diseases such as diabetes and obesity, and increasing customer focus on a healthy lifestyle. For instance, Idan Foods develop and manufacture gluten-free batters and breadings for frozen food processors. The company develops premium gluten-free batters and breading that are innovative and relevant to the latest trends in the market for coated frozen foods, including chicken nuggets, tenders, patties, french fries, and a wide range of other processed frozen foods.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Batter and Breader Premixes Market

As of December 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed COVID-19 cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food & beverages is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns, as a result of this outbreak. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries, and it is also one of the worst-affected countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various materials. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are anticipated to affect the industries in a negative manner, and thus act as a restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.

The report includes the segmentation of the global batter and breader premixes market as follows:

Global Batter and Breader Premixes Market, by Batter Premixes Type

• Adhesion Batter

• Tempura Batter

• Beer Batter

• Thick Batter

• Customized Batter

Global Batter and Breader Premixes Market, by Breader Premixes Type

• Crumbs and Flakes

• Flour and Starch

Global Batter and Breader Premixes Market, by Application

• Meat

• Fish and Seafood

• Vegetables

