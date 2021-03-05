Big advertisement for this Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box package and 2 connected Philips Hue Play lamps

The moments of conversation are very important to get out of the routine. It is for this reason that the quality of the devices that you use to watch your favorite movies or play video games is of vital importance. So why not add a few accessories to your entertainment space? Note that the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box Kit and 2 connected Philips Hue Play bulbs are currently available for less than € 300.

Philips Hue Play Pack: A box and 2 lamps for moments of intense entertainment

With the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box you can synchronize your Philips Hue lights with your music or movies. It is compatible with all White & Color Ambiance lights to personalize your room. You can connect up to 4 other devices using the 4 HDMI ports for moments of intense entertainment.

Philips Hue Play lights provide an atmosphere that syncs with your media content. You can watch movies or play games while maximizing your gaming experience. You can also change the atmosphere of your room with its smart lighting. Plus, the kit is easy to install whether it’s in your closet or behind your TV, lying flat or on a stand, etc.

With these lamps you can change the ambience of your room according to your wishes. This is made possible by 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of white, from cool white light in winter to warm light in summer. In addition, you don’t have to worry about cables as you can plug up to 3 lamps into the same socket. This gives you more space for your other devices.

There are several ways to control your lights. You can control them with your smartphone or tablet with the Philips Hue app. In addition, you can ensure a better experience thanks to the compatibility of Philips Hue with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home. You can manage your light by voice command.

Do not miss this unique opportunity to improve and manage the ambience of your home. Note that the Philips Hue Play Sync Box and 2 lamps connected to Philips Hue Play only cost 299 €. This gives you a 21% discount as it normally costs € 379.78.

By the way, if you are looking for a screen to watch movies and play video games on, you should consider this Philips 43PUS7555 / 12 Smart TV.

3 good reasons to buy this package?

Lights support 16 million colors The Philips Hue Play Sync Box has 4 HDMI ports for connecting your devices. Excellent color maneuverability with the Philips Hue app or by voice command

