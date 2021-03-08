Big advertisement for this excellent 165 Hz, 0.5 ms gaming screen from Acer

With this new promotion from Acer, you can get less than 130 euros for a great gaming screen. Indeed, the KG241QSbiip benefits from a very nice discount.

Acer KG241QSbiip: Perfect for gaming

The Acer KG241QSbiip is a gaming monitor with a diagonal of 23.6 inches and a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it offers a refresh rate of 165 Hz with a response time of 0.5 ms, which means that you get a perfectly fluid picture with excellent responsiveness.

Also, don’t forget that it is compatible with AMD FreeSync technology which syncs the panel with the graphics card to avoid tearing and skipping images while playing the game.

The following applies to connectivity:

1 DisplayPort connector. 2 HDMI connectors

Finally, you should know that it also has an anti-blue light and anti-flicker filter to help prevent eye fatigue.

While it was at $ 169.99, it just went down to $ 129.99, including delivery. Attention, temporary advertising and depending on available stocks. And for a powerful Intel processor, the promotion goes through HERE.

Why try

FreeSync Compatibility Update Rate and Latency Value for Money

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.