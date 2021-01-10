Big advertisement for the connected speaker Xiaomi Smart Speaker

Are you looking for a brand new, more efficient connected device? Xiaomi recently announced the release of its brand new Xiaomi smart speaker. This model promises you a clear and detailed sound. It is available for less than 50 euros.

an incomparable price-performance ratio

Xiaomi Smart Speaker is a smart speaker that is connected to the Google Assistant. This model supports the DTS format, which allows sound to be played on six different channels. It also has two microphones and a 2.5-inch speaker for razor-sharp sound.

Xiaomi offers a very elegant format with a very modern metallic finish that fits perfectly into your interior. In addition to its great design, the Xiaomi smart speaker has a 12 watt speaker for a smooth and impressive sound experience. This Xiaomi smart speaker also has a touch panel with which you can enter commands manually.

The Xiaomi smart speaker comes with a power cord and a power cord. You can get it for 49.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros, a saving of 10 euros.

3 good reasons to crack

Sound power up to 75 GB Response frequency 75 Hz – 20 kHz Maximum range up to 10 meters

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.