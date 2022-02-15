Big action on this 4K 100Hz OLED TV compatible with Dolby Vision and Atmos

The sale ended last week and if you missed the various promotions to change your TV, here is a unique opportunity for the LG OLED55C11, a model that has everything and much more.

LG OLED55C11: What more could you want from this TV?

LG is a recognized brand in the field of televisions and the latter has opted for OLED technology to offer its customers a high-quality display. If you’ve fallen in love with the image of an LG OLED TV in store, you know that the LG OLED55C11 is currently benefiting from a €400 discount, which means it costs €1099.99.

In terms of its specs, we’re on a 55-inch diagonal, or about 139 cm, with a 4K UHD 2160p resolution. The 100Hz panel allows a very good refresh rate and the fluidity is felt in movies, series, videos but also in the UI and in video games if you have a home console. If you have a gaming PC, you know that this TV is also AMD FreeSync compatible.

On the connection side there are 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, 3 USB 2.0 ports, an optical digital audio output and a headphone jack.

As with all SmartTVs, it is possible to install many applications available in the manufacturer’s store via your home network via WLAN.

