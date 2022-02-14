big action on android 4k media dongle

Amazon has developed many connected products and even acquired the security camera company Blink. Also, we had a great package in good plan including a screen connected to a camera from this brand. Today we’re going to focus on watching TV with the excellent Fire TV Stick 4K MAX, a small Android HDMI stick with great picture quality.

Fire TV Stick 4K MAX: According to Amazon, the connected TV

When Google launched the Chromecast, Amazon attacked with a small HDMI key that turned your TV into a SmartTV running Android, or rather a modified version of Google’s operating system. Since then, this small key has evolved and the one we offer you today allows you to view content in 4K format. That’s not all, because by opting for Wi-Fi 6, the brand has also significantly improved wireless connectivity, allowing you to use it even if your TV is far from your internet box.

Regarding the operating system, this fork version has also evolved and it is possible to install many applications such as Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney +, Molotov, myCanal, ARTE, Spotify, Deezer, games and many more.

The remote control has a microphone to be able to communicate with the intelligent assistant Amazon Alexa. It is therefore possible to search for any type of content simply with your voice and even consult your external cameras without interrupting your running program.

For even more sound, this HDMI key can be connected to Amazon Echo Dot speakers currently available in stores.

The price of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K MAX has dropped from €64.99 to €39.99.

