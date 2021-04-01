Bifold Doors Market Worth $13,929 million in 2023 | by Material, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Bifold Doors by Material, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global bifold doors market was valued at $9,779 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $13,929 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global bifold doors market, followed by Europe and North America.

Rise in adoption of energy-efficient doors and application of bifold doors as door-wall system are expected to drive the bifold doors market. In addition, bifold doors provide assistance in maximizing the space without significant change in the architecture, which is expected to propel the growth. However, the high costs associated with installation of bifold doors may hamper this growth. Moreover, the installation of bifold doors can be challenging to do-it-yourself users, which may impede the market growth.

Key Market Players

Andersen Corporation

BiFolds BiDesign Ltd.

Chase Windows Co.

Euramax Solutions Limited

JELD-WEN, Inc.

Kloeber

Nana Wall Systems, Inc.

Origin Frames Ltd.

Pella Corporation

The Bi-folding Door Company

Bifold Doors Market Key Segments:

By Material

Wood

Metal

Glass

Vinyl

Fiberglass

Others

By Application

Interior Doors

Exterior Doors

By End-User

Residential

Nonresidential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

