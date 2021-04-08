Biden wants to take action against “ghost weapons” | Free press

“Ghost Guns” in the US are not traceable because they do not have a serial number. This is especially a problem if a crime has been committed with them. US President Biden wants to take action now.

Washington (AP) – President Joe Biden wants to tighten gun laws in the US with several orders. Among other things, it is intended to act against so-called ghost weapons, which are composed of components, as a high representative of the White House explained.

Such “ghost weapons” can therefore be easily purchased on the Internet, some can be assembled in as little as half an hour and do not have a serial number that the police could trace in the event of a crime. This is an “increasing problem” for the security forces, the officer said.

Biden is ordering the Justice Department to come up with a regulation within 30 days to help stop its spread, she said. Biden wanted to sign the rulings on Thursday. He only sees the start of the fight for tougher gun laws, the officer said. The president continues to urge Congress to tighten the law. “We know that Americans in this country die every day from the use of firearms,” ​​she said.

Biden also wants to nominate David Chipman as head of the ATF’s supervisory authority, which, among other things, fights the illegal use and sale of firearms in the US. Chipman was most recently an advisor to the Giffords Center, which advocates tougher gun laws.

A few weeks ago, two serious attacks in the United States caused horror. In and around the city of Atlanta, Georgia, an attacker shot eight people in three massage parlors in mid-March. About a week later, a gunman killed ten people at a grocery store in the town of Boulder, Colorado.

After the two acts, Biden had called, among other things, to ban weapons of war such as assault rifles. He also called for regulations to tighten up gun buyers and owners. Both steps have long been discussed in the US, but have not yet found the necessary majorities in Congress. Many Republicans are against tightening gun laws. The gun lobby is very strong in the United States.

Biden’s hands are partially tied, as is the case with former Democratic President Barack Obama, for example. A president’s statements have limited influence. Lawmakers should act for far-reaching changes. The Democrats currently have a narrow majority in both houses of the US Congress, but should rely on Republican votes in the Senate.

