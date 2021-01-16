Biden wants to speed up corona vaccinations in the US | Free press

Washington (AP) – Given the dramatic spread of the coronavirus in the United States, future US President Joe Biden is looking to significantly increase the rate of corona vaccinations in the country.

Biden announced Friday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware, a bundle of actions to overcome the existing problems and delays in the vaccination campaign in the United States.

Among other things, the American disaster relief agency Fema was said to help set up vaccination centers. Mobile vaccination stations will be sent to remote areas. Biden also wants to use the pharmacies in the country to give vaccinations as well. In addition, the Democrat wants to ensure that other population groups have already been vaccinated and the current prioritization will be relaxed.

Worldwide, the number of people who have died after a corona infection is only just over two million. More than 93 million infections have been reported worldwide to date. In absolute terms, the United States is the country hardest hit by the pandemic. In the United States of about 330 million people, more than 23 million infections with the virus have been recorded to date. More than 392,000 people have already died from the virus. The number of deaths reported within a day recently broke new records – last Tuesday it was more than 4,400.

Biden called the numbers scathing. “We are at war with this virus,” he said. Among other things, the Democrat has set a target that at the end of his first 100 days in office, at least 100 million doses of vaccine should be administered. He will be sworn in as president next Wednesday.

So far, vaccinations are progressing slowly in the US. More than 30 million doses of vaccines have been distributed in the country to date, according to the US government. However, according to a list in the New York Times, only over 12 million doses of vaccine were administered.

On Friday, several state governors complained about the distribution of vaccines. Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned the federal government to mislead them about alleged vaccine stocks that did not exist. Walz called this “unbelievable”. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter that New York’s vaccines will run out in the next week, while other parts of the country have unused vaccines.

Biden also said, “There are tens of millions of vaccine doses unused in freezers, while people who want and need the vaccine cannot get it.” That must change urgently. Biden’s future government wants to encourage all states to provide vaccinations to larger populations more quickly. In the US, as in Germany, a priority list has been drawn up so that particularly vulnerable groups are vaccinated first. However, Biden complained that the implementation was too strict and confusing. He advocated giving priority not only to health workers, residents and nursing home employees, but also to offer large numbers of vaccinations to other high-risk occupational groups and citizens over 65 years of age.

He also announced that his government would launch a major awareness-raising campaign to build confidence in the vaccines. So far, there has been great skepticism here.

Biden stressed that Congress needed to release money for his plans. On Thursday, he presented his plans for another trillion-dollar Corona aid package, which also includes billions of dollars in the immediate fight against the pandemic – including a vaccination program and a significant expansion of Corona testing capabilities. Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said Friday in support of the vaccination plans: The chamber is ready to work with the new government to implement the project immediately.

Biden urged them to hurry while at the same time agreeing to the worsening of the situation. “Things will get worse before they get better.” The latest warning from the US health authority CDC is also of concern, according to which the corona mutation, which was first discovered in Britain and is likely much more contagious, could soon be more widespread in the United States than the original variant.