Biden wants to revive traditional American alliances | Free press

Washington (AP) – Future US President Joe Biden wants to strengthen the role of diplomacy in foreign and defense policy and revive traditional alliances.

When he presented his candidate for defense secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday, Biden said the US should make sure that “the use of force is the last tool in our toolkit.” He added, “The last resort we use to protect our national security – not the first.”

If Austin is victorious, he would be the first black to lead the Pentagon. Biden said of the former four-star general: “He shares my sincere belief in the values ​​of the American alliances. And he is as committed as I am to rebuilding and modernizing these alliances – from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe and around the world. Austin said, “I firmly believe that … America is strongest when it works with its allies.”

Biden has promised to change the course of the US internationally again. President-elect Donald Trump had repeatedly criticized allies such as Germany, withdrew from agreements, and challenged NATO’s defense alliance with the threat of leaving. Biden now said that US foreign policy must bring the world together to address global threats. “We must prepare for the challenges of the future and not just continue the wars of the past.”

Austin served as the commander of the United States Armed Forces stationed in the Middle East until his retirement in 2016. In this role, he was responsible for US operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan – all bottlenecks that are still troubled. During his service years from 2013 to 2016, the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia gained momentum in the region – which might raise questions. At the start of his more than 40-year career in the United States Army, Austin was also deployed in Germany.

To become Secretary of Defense, he needs confirmation from the Senate and an exemption from Congress. There must be at least seven years between military service and appointment as Minister of Defense. The background is that the Pentagon is run by a civilian. Austin made it clear that he saw himself as a civilian since he last took off his uniform four years ago. He said he went from General Lloyd Austin to Lloyd Austin.

Trump’s Prime Minister of Defense, ex-General James Mattis, received such a special permit in 2017. Mattis resigned in late 2018 after Trump announced the withdrawal of much of the US troops from Syria. Biden said he wouldn’t ask Congress for an exception “if I didn’t believe this moment in our history calls for it.” Austin represented the US abroad as a “statesman”.

Austin’s appointment is also open to attack in other ways: in 2016, he became a member of the board of directors of defense company Raytheon Technologies. Ministers’ connections to the economy are important, especially in the case of the Pentagon: the ministry spends hundreds of billions of dollars on armaments every year.

More than two weeks ago, Biden had suggested other candidates for key positions on his foreign and security policy team. The appointment of the Secretary of Defense took a long time. Biden was under pressure to fulfill his promise to create the most diverse government of all time and to appoint a black man to an important ministerial position.

Biden received support for the Austin appointment of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a Republican. The ex-general – who was the first African American to be appointed chief of staff and secretary of state – said it was an “excellent choice.” Powell called himself a “mentor” to Austin and called on Congress to grant an exemption. Powell served as Chief of Staff from 1989 to 1993 and from 2001 to 2005 was Secretary of State under Republican President George W. Bush.