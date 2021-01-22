Biden wants to renew disarmament treaty with Russia | Free press

Washington (AP) – New US President Joe Biden wants to renew the last major nuclear disarmament treaty with Russia.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in Washington on Thursday that she could confirm that the US is pursuing a five-year extension of the agreement. On Wednesday – immediately after Biden’s inauguration – Russia had offered a five-year reprieve. However, neither side has announced a concrete agreement.

The Pentagon announced on Thursday evening (local time) that Biden’s decision to seek reprieve was in defense of the country. The Americans are much safer when the contract is intact and renewed. One cannot afford to lose the tools for inspections and reporting requirements laid down in it. An extension to 2026 would also give both parties ample time to explore new arms control deals, the United States Department of Defense said.

The New Start Treaty on the Limitation of Nuclear Weapons was due to expire in more than two weeks. The agreement, which went into effect on February 5, 2011, limits the nuclear arsenals of Russia and the United States to 800 delivery systems and 1,550 operational warheads each. It had been closed for a period of ten years and had the option of an extension.

The administration of Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had failed to agree on an extension with Moscow during difficult months of negotiations. Immediately after Biden was sworn in, Russia’s Foreign Ministry proposed on Wednesday to extend the contract for five years without any preconditions. Trump’s bargaining line was aggressive and counterproductive, he said.

According to the US media, the core of the talks between Moscow and the Trump administration was the “freeze” of the number of nuclear warheads in both countries, which the US had pushed for. The current treaty only places a limit on the number of operational warheads. In addition, the previous US administration had sought a multilateral agreement with China’s participation. Beijing has so far refused to negotiate its growing nuclear arsenal.

Before taking office, Biden had stated that the treaty was an “anchor of strategic stability” between the US and Russia and could provide the basis for new arms control deals. Russia had spoken out for an extension early on, warning of an arms race if it failed.

If the treaty were to expire without renewal, there would be, for the first time in decades, no agreement limiting the stockpile of strategic nuclear weapons. Russia and the US together own about 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels on Thursday that the extension of the agreement could be the start of efforts to further strengthen arms control. Weapon systems that are not yet covered by the New Start contract will also have to be considered. In addition, China should be included.

The danger of a war involving nuclear weapons was considered significantly higher during Trump’s tenure than in the past three decades. One of the reasons for this was the end of the INF treaty to abandon medium-range nuclear weapons systems on land.

The US had rescinded the agreement in the summer of 2019 with the support of its NATO partners, as they believe Russia has been violating it for years with a medium-range system called 9M729 (NATO code: SSC-8). The INF treaty prohibited both parties from producing, testing and owning ballistic missiles and cruise missiles on the ground from a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.