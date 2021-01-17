Biden wants to quickly put the US on a new course | Free press

Washington (AP) – Future US President Joe Biden is urging the US to change course and undo the controversial decisions of his predecessor Donald Trump immediately after taking office.

In the first ten days, Biden will issue dozens of ordinances and begin immediately after being sworn in on Wednesday. That came from an internal letter from future White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, which Biden’s team distributed on Saturday. For the first day, the repeal of Trump’s entry ban for citizens of several predominantly Muslim countries and the return of the US to the Paris climate agreement, which Trump had canceled, are planned.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America on Wednesday. The setting for the ceremony is the west side of the Capitol. The change of power is overshadowed by concerns about further violence following the storming of the parliament building by violent Trump supporters on Jan. 6. Partly due to the corona pandemic, this time much is different from normal.

Usually the inaugurations are attended by crowds of spectators. This year, the center of the capital is a high-security zone: metal fences, concrete barricades and police checkpoints have been erected to protect the Capitol, the White House and other federal buildings. Thousands of National Guard members are on duty. This time, due to the pandemic, chairs have been set up a great distance on the west side of the Capitol.

Biden is taking over from Trump a deeply divided country in which the corona pandemic continues to rage, making it difficult for the troubled economy to recover and exacerbating existing inequalities between ethnic groups. In the background, climate change, which Biden sees as an “existential threat”, is getting worse. Many of his first official acts are aimed at overcoming these crises, the future chief of staff Klain made clear. The planned measures in the first ten days are just the beginning. On February 1, however, the foundation should be laid for America to move in the right direction.

On Saturday, Klain confirmed Biden’s plan to impose a mask requirement, initially for 100 days, after being sworn in, for places where the federal government is in control – in government buildings, for example. For January 21, he pledged a set of guidelines that should also help cope with the corona pandemic. On January 22, Biden will also direct government authorities to take immediate action to provide economic support to those particularly hard hit by the crisis.

Biden had already announced a bundle of actions on Friday to overcome problems and delays in the vaccination campaign in the United States. Biden has also already presented plans for a new billion dollar corona aid package.

After his departure on Wednesday, Trump may not disappear from the scene for the time being. Last Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives opened new impeachment proceedings against the current president – a week after angry Trump supporters entered the Capitol by force and interrupted formal confirmation of Biden’s election victory. Previously, Trump had delivered a speech to thousands of supporters. Several people were killed in the riots.

The Democrats want to hold Trump accountable for “provoking a riot.” Several Republicans have voted in the House of Representatives to initiate the procedure, which is decided in the other House, the Senate. Leading Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, doesn’t want to begin the trial there until after Trump’s successor Biden is sworn in.

Amid concerns about possible further violence, the arrest of an armed man caused confusion. According to a police report, the 31-year-old had driven to a police checkpoint not far from the US Capitol on Friday night – carrying a loaded gun and 500 ammunition, among other things. According to the police, he had shown an entry permit that had not been issued by a government agency. Among other things, the arrest took place because neither the firearm nor the ammunition were registered.

The New York Times reported, referring to the suspect’s surroundings, that he last worked as a private security guard at the Capitol. He was released on Saturday. The man told the Washington Post that he forgot to get his gun out of the car before driving from Virginia to Washington to work. “I am not a criminal,” said the Washington Post.