Biden wants to put the US on a new course | Free press

Washington (AP) – Future US President Joe Biden wants to issue dozens of regulations in the first ten days of his tenure to set the US on a new course after Donald Trump’s tenure.

Biden’s team distributed an internal letter from future White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain on Saturday indicating that after being sworn in on Wednesday, Biden will, among other things, withdraw Trump’s entry ban on citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries and the U.S. will bring back to the Paris Will lead the climate accord.

“These measures are just the beginning of our work,” explains Klain. But as of February 1, the foundation was there for America to move in the right direction in view of the corona pandemic, the economic crisis, climate change and inequality between ethnic groups.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. The ceremony takes place on the west side of the US Capitol. The change of power is overshadowed by concerns about further violence following the storming of the parliament building by violent Trump supporters on Jan. 6 and the ongoing corona pandemic.

Usually, the inaugurations are attended by crowds of spectators coming to the capital from all over the country. This year, the center of the capital is like a fortress: metal gates, concrete barricades, and police checkpoints have been erected to protect the Capitol, White House, and other federal buildings. Thousands of National Guard members are also on duty.

Biden has made the fight against the corona pandemic a priority. His chief of staff confirmed on Saturday, after being sworn in, Biden’s plan to make the mask mandatory for 100 days in places where the federal government is in charge – in government buildings, for example. Before January 21, Klain promised a series of guidelines to help fight the corona pandemic. On January 22, Biden will also direct government authorities to take immediate action to provide economic support to those particularly hard hit by the crisis. Biden will also come up with further regulations to deal with the major crises in the country.

Klain’s overview of the first ten days of Biden’s tenure made it clear that the future US president should also bring more predictability to the White House. Republican Trump had often announced surprisingly memorable decisions on Twitter.

Concerns about possible further violence surrounding the swearing-in appeared Saturday to confirm the arrest of an armed suspect who was on his way to a police checkpoint not far from the US Capitol on Friday night. A police report revealed that the 31-year-old from Virginia was carrying a loaded gun and 500 rounds of ammunition. Police also confiscated shotgun ammunition. The arrest took place because, among other things, neither the firearm nor the ammunition was registered. In addition, the man does not have a firearms license, a police spokeswoman said.

News channel CNN reported that the man had provided false access authorization for the swearing-in on Wednesday. The police only spoke of an identity card that had not been issued by a government agency.