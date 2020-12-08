Biden wants to make black ex-general head of the Pentagon | Free press

An experienced general will take over the United States Department of Defense. US President-elect Joe Biden has been reported to appoint a black Secretary of Defense for the first time.

Washington (AP) – Future US President Joe Biden wants to appoint a black man to the US Secretary of Defense for the first time, according to media reports with ex-General Lloyd Austin.

The news site Politico and the broadcaster CNN reported local time on Monday evening. Austin (67) was the last commander of the United States Armed Forces in the Middle East (Centcom) from 2013 until his retirement in 2016 and is therefore facing the current bottlenecks. Centcom is responsible for US operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, among others. At the start of his more than 40-year career in the United States military, Austin was initially deployed in Germany, according to Centcom.

Austin would need not only confirmation from the Senate, but an exemption from Congress, the US Parliament. According to the applicable regulations, there must be a minimum of seven years between active military service and an appointment as Minister of Defense. The background is that the Pentagon is run by a civilian. The Prime Minister of Defense of the now-elected US President Donald Trump, ex-General James Mattis, received such a special permit in 2017. Mattis resigned in late 2018 after Trump announced the withdrawal of much of the US troops from Syria.

Austin was in command of US forces in Iraq from September 2010 to the end of 2011. Then US President Barack Obama – whose deputy was Biden – had explicitly praised Austin on the general’s departure from active duty in the spring of 2016. Obama said at the time that Austin’s “wise judgment and unshakeable leadership” had helped him as president. fight against the terrorist militia Islamic State (IS).