Biden wants to help more Americans get health insurance Free Press

The American president wants to give more people access to the health insurance system in the Corona crisis. Healthcare has long been a controversial topic in US politics.

Washington (AP) – New US President Joe Biden wants to give more Americans access to health insurance during the corona pandemic.

A decree announced by the White House on Thursday aims to allow Americans to have health insurance through the “Obamacare” system between mid-February and mid-May. The deadlines for this expired in December in many states.

The health care reform by ex-President Barack Obama provided health insurance for more than 20 million Americans, as well as higher payments in some cases. During the election campaign, Biden pledged to strengthen reforms and reduce health care costs. Republicans have long been fighting “Obamacare” – Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had promised to abolish it.

According to the White House, Biden also wants to order authorities to review existing measures that affect insurance coverage for people with previous illnesses – which could also include the long-term consequences of Covid’s disease 19.

In any case, millions of Americans have become temporarily unemployed due to the corona pandemic and have lost their health insurance with their jobs.

