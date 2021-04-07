Biden: US with “incredible progress” in vaccination | Free press

Washington (dpa) – Vaccination without “confusing restrictions”: In the US, all adults should be able to schedule an appointment for a corona vaccination in less than two weeks.

“We are making incredible progress,” US President Joe Biden said at the White House on Tuesday (local time). “As of April 19, every adult in every state, every adult in this country has the right to queue up for a corona vaccination.” Other countries should also benefit from the Americans’ vaccination success, as Biden pointed out. But that shouldn’t be ready for a few months. The White House ruled out a mandatory federal-level vaccination certificate.

With the nationwide lifting of the graduation of those soon to be eligible for vaccination, Biden is sending a new sign to the population that the US is on the right track in the pandemic. As usual, he linked the good news with a warning. The virus keeps spreading because too many people think you’ve already reached the finish line.

“Let me be dead serious: we are not at the finish,” said Biden. New variants of the coronavirus are spreading rapidly, the number of new infections is increasing again and the number of new hospital admissions is no longer falling. Even if more and more vaccinations are available and more people are vaccinated, it will take some time for full protection to take place.

In terms of absolute numbers of infections and deaths, the US is the country most affected by the corona pandemic. More than 30.8 million coronavirus infections have been detected and more than 556,000 related deaths have been reported. According to Johns Hopkins University, authorities reported 61,006 new infections and 896 deaths on Tuesday.

Biden has sped up the vaccination campaign significantly since taking office on Jan. 20. More than 150 million doses of vaccine have since been given, according to the White House. According to the CDC’s health authority, there were a total – including the weeks before Biden’s start – more than 168 million nationwide.

Originally, Biden had instructed states to purge vaccines for all adults by May 1. Several states have already lifted it or announced a date for it, staggeringly according to the vaccination group, regardless of the announcement by the White House. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday: “Today, everyone in New York State over the age of 16 is entitled to the vaccine. There is no excuse for not going online and calling (for an appointment) today. “

The majority of Americans are expected to be vaccinated at least once by the end of May, Biden said. He hoped to announce before the end of the summer that the US had more vaccine than needed to help other poor countries. As long as the vaccine is not available all over the world and the virus has not yet been defeated in all countries, “we are not entirely sure,” said Biden.

The US government has made it a priority to vaccinate its own population first. Biden has therefore been accused of continuing the “America First” doctrine of his predecessor Donald Trump and making vaccines more difficult, especially for poor countries.

California promised its citizens on Tuesday that most corona restrictions could be lifted by mid-June. As a condition of a full reopening of the economy, Governor Gavin Newsom said there should be enough vaccine for all Californians 16 and older who want to be vaccinated and the number of new hospital admissions should be stable and low.

“We can now start planning our lives after a pandemic,” Newsom said. “We will have to remain vigilant and abide by the measures that brought us here – wear masks and get vaccinated – but the light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter.”

The White House rejected the introduction of a mandatory federal-level vaccination pass. “Let me be very clear: the government will not support a system now or in the future that requires Americans to carry evidence,” said spokeswoman Jen Psaki. There will also be no vaccination database at the federal level. Its purpose is to ensure data protection and other rights for Americans.

Such options are currently being considered by the business community to safely re-enable large crowd events. “That’s where the idea was born and we expect it to be finalized there,” said Psaki.