Biden: US secret services must clarify the origins of Corona | Free press

Washington (AP) – US President Joe Biden has ordered US intelligence services to find out the cause of the corona pandemic.

The previous studies had yielded several reviews with no definitive conclusions, Biden said in a written statement. He had therefore instructed the secret services to step up their efforts and submit a new report within 90 days. The president revealed that the scenario of a possible laboratory accident in China – an accusation that his predecessor Donald Trump had spread loudly – is considered possible, at least in parts of the US intelligence apparatus.

The corona virus was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019. For a long time, there have been unsubstantiated suspicions that the corona virus could have come from a laboratory in Wuhan and may have been released in an accident.

Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had repeatedly claimed in the past that they had evidence that the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan. Trump had said there might have been a “terrible mistake”: “It was probably incompetence, someone was stupid.” However, neither he nor members of his government have provided evidence of the allegations.

The Chinese have vehemently denied the allegations. In recent days, China had also denied a report in the “Wall Street Journal” that three scientists at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan became so seriously ill in November 2019, according to US intelligence information that they had to be treated in hospital.

The government of Trump’s successor Biden has always called for further investigation into the origin of the virus and continues to do so. However, Biden is now giving way to the lab accident dissertation and pushing the search for answers.

Biden said he had already commissioned a first report from the Secret Service on the origins of the pandemic in March – including whether the virus could have originated from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident. He has now received this report. There are several assessments of the matter within the Secret Service apparatus. Two intelligence services provided the first position, another intelligence service in turn the second. However, there is a lack of information to ultimately evaluate the scenarios. The secret services should now gather more information “that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion.”

This cautious wording also leaves open the possibility that there will never be definitive answers. Biden complained that in the first few months of the pandemic – that is, while the Trump administration was still in office – US inspectors were denied site access to China. This failure will “always hinder any investigation”.

US intelligence agencies announced in April last year that they “agreed with the broad scientific consensus that the Covid-19 virus was not human-made or genetically modified.” However, they also pointed out at the time that they would continue to investigate new findings to determine “whether the outbreak started through contact with infected animals or whether it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

There are also major international efforts to find out how the devastating corona pandemic started. The World Health Organization (WHO) concluded in a study presented in March that the virus can develop in both pangolins and bats. In contrast, the theory that it could have escaped from a laboratory was described by the participating scientists as “extremely unlikely”.

However, the US questioned the quality of the research and asked for the investigation to be continued. They accused China of unduly influencing the international experts involved. Beijing has controlled and limited the investigations, the allegation says. The scientists would not have had access to complete original datasets and samples. The international experts did not travel to Wuhan until the beginning of the year after months of delay from Chinese agencies.