Biden unleashes a trillion | free press

At the time of his greatest political success to date, Joe Biden gave himself an ironic swipe. “After many years of ‘infrastructure weeks,’ we are on the brink of an infrastructure decade,” the US president said with a mischievous smile. That was a poisonous salute to his predecessor Donald Trump, who loudly announced mega-investments in the country’s ailing roads, bridges and power grids, but failed to enact any law.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, Biden stood in the celebratory East Room of the White House and gave his heartfelt thanks to the Democratic and Republican members of the Senate: shortly before that, they had passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the impressive $550 billion (about 470 billion euros). ) contains fresh money. “The reports of the death of this law were premature,” the president said, predicting that “historic investments” would turn the current post-corona recovery in the US economy into “a prolonged boom.”

It is particularly noteworthy that in addition to the 50 senators on the Democratic side, 19 Republican senators also voted for the 2,700-page set of paragraphs, even though Trump threatened them with personal revenge. “Infrastructure is popular with Republicans and Democrats,” Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell told the conservative Wall Street Journal, explaining the voting record: “The divided American people sent us to a Senate by 50-50 votes. I don’t think they will. The message was: never mind!’

The groundwork for the remarkable compromise was laid over weeks of negotiations by a group of ten moderate Republican and Conservative Democrat senators. Previously, Biden had split his original $4 trillion investment package into two roughly equal halves: one for classic infrastructure, which he wants to decide with Republicans, and another for social and climate policy projects, which Democrats only want through parliament. boxing.

The infrastructure portion shrank in the tough two-party negotiations to the volume now set by the Senate of one trillion dollars. The draft for the social and climate section grew in Democrats’ internal deliberations with significant participation from left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders to $3.5 trillion. It includes state-sponsored childcare, the expansion of Medicare health insurance, sick pay, and massive subsidies for renewable energy.

“The work isn’t done yet,” Biden said as he appeared at the White House ahead of this second package. He did pay more attention to the Infrastructure Act, which provides, among other things, with 110 billion dollars for the expansion of roads and bridges, 40 billion dollars for local public transport and billions in investments in charging stations for electric cars and the expansion of fast internet connections. In particular, he stressed that the bill was passed with the vote of Republicans in the Senate: “It shows that we can work together.”

Of course, that doesn’t apply to the social and climate bill, which Republicans unanimously reject. Since the Democrats want to tie the project to the budget, it will probably – unlike the infrastructure package – need only 51 votes in the Senate instead of 60 and can be decided by the party alone – with the casting vote of Deputy President Kamala Harris. With this wafer-thin majority, the Democrats opened parliamentary deliberations on Wednesday morning after a 14-hour marathon debate in the Senate.

However, both legislative packages must also be adopted by the House of Representatives. There, Biden is faced with extremely delicate negotiations in his own ranks. The party’s left wing will not approve the infrastructure law until the social and climate law is passed. On the other hand, there is massive resistance from conservative party representatives. Observers expect that the process will drag on into the autumn and that the social and climate package will in any case shrink. Biden was demonstratively optimistic: He believes Congress will eventually “put two laws on its desk.”