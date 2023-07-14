Biden Says the U.S. Is Open to a Prisoner Swap to Free Evan Gershkovich
President Biden stated on Thursday that he was “critical” about negotiating a prisoner change to free Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Avenue Journal reporter that the US has declared “wrongfully detained” in Russia.
“I’m critical about doing all we are able to to free Individuals who’re being illegally held in Russia — or wherever else, for that matter,” he stated. “And that course of is underway.”
Mr. Biden addressed Mr. Gershkovich’s scenario in a information convention with the Finnish president, Sauli Niinisto, in Helsinki.
Final week, President Biden’s nationwide safety adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed that the US was in talks with Russia a few potential swap however cautioned that the discussions had not but produced “a transparent pathway to a decision.” That got here after the Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov had stated that the 2 nations had been in touch about the potential for a swap.
Mr. Gershkovich, 31, has been held at Moscow’s high-security Lefortovo Jail since late March on espionage costs. The USA and The Wall Avenue Journal have vehemently denied the accusations, calling the allegations false.
The journalist, who has been based mostly in Russia for nearly six years, was detained on March 29 throughout a reporting journey to the central Russian metropolis of Yekaterinburg. If convicted, he may face 20 years in a penal colony. Russian prosecutors to this point have supplied no proof supporting the accusations.
The USA considers Mr. Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted in 2020 of spying, to be “wrongfully detained” — the equal of being political hostages.
“Our message to Evan and to Paul is that this: ‘Preserve the religion. We received’t cease till you might be house,’” the White Home press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, informed reporters final Friday, when Mr. Gershkovich’s imprisonment accomplished 100 days.
Mr. Sullivan, the nationwide safety adviser, met the Gershkovich household that day and stated the US would “do all the pieces doable to carry him house.”
In a short assertion, Mr. Gershkovich’s household stated the help he had obtained from world wide had been “overwhelming.” “On daily basis that Evan isn’t house is one other day too many,” the household stated.
Earlier this month, Lynne M. Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, visited Mr. Gershkovich on the jail and stated that he was in “good well being” and remained “sturdy, regardless of his circumstances.”