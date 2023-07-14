Biden Says the U.S. Is Open to a Prisoner Swap to Free Evan Gershkovich

President Biden stated on Thursday that he was “critical” about negotiating a prisoner change to free Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Avenue Journal reporter that the US has declared “wrongfully detained” in Russia.

“I’m critical about doing all we are able to to free Individuals who’re being illegally held in Russia — or wherever else, for that matter,” he stated. “And that course of is underway.”

Mr. Biden addressed Mr. Gershkovich’s scenario in a information convention with the Finnish president, Sauli Niinisto, in Helsinki.

Final week, President Biden’s nationwide safety adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed that the US was in talks with Russia a few potential swap however cautioned that the discussions had not but produced “a transparent pathway to a decision.” That got here after the Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov had stated that the 2 nations had been in touch about the potential for a swap.