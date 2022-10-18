Biden says he will sign bill to codify abortion rights in January if Democrats have majorities in Congress

At a Democratic Nationwide Committee occasion on Tuesday, President Biden urged voters to elect Democrats to the Home and Senate within the midterm elections. Biden stated if there are Democratic majorities within the two chambers, the primary invoice he would ship to Congress can be one to codify the abortion rights that had been within the landmark case Roe v. Wade. He promised that if it passes the Home and Senate, he’ll signal that invoice into legislation in January.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: The one positive solution to cease these extremist legal guidelines which might be placing jeopardy girls’s well being and rights is for Congress to go a legislation. And I’ve stated earlier than, the Court docket obtained “Roe” proper almost 50 years in the past. And I imagine Congress ought to codify “Roe” as soon as and for all.

[APPLAUSE]

Proper now, we’re brief a handful of votes. In case you care about the precise to decide on, then you definately obtained to vote. That is why in these midterm elections, it is so important to elect extra Democratic senators to america Senate and extra Democrats to maintain management of the Home of Representatives.

And people, if we try this, here is the promise I make to you and the American individuals. The primary invoice that I’ll ship to the Congress can be to codify “Roe v. Wade.”

[APPLAUSE]

And when Congress passes it, I will signal it in January, 50 years after “Roe” was first determined the legislation of the land. And collectively, we restore the precise to decide on for each lady in each state in America. So vote. You have to get out the vote. We will do that if we vote.